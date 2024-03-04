Butterfly Effect event set

The Seventh Annual Butterfly Effect Prom Dress Giveaway Event will be held March 16 at Acadiana Mall.

The event will be from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Organizers say they expect around 500 students to participate.

The dresses are given away, but to be eligible students must attend a public, private or home school that has a prom-type event, and they must bring proof of that. No proof of income is required, and kids from any parish or state can attend.

Organizers do need help from volunteer groups, and they can always use new or gently used formal dresses. You can drop off donations at New Day Community Outreach, 800 W. Congress Ste. C in Lafayette.

New Day Community Outreach conducts the program now; before that it was run by UL Americorps, and before that it was known as the Cinderella Project.

You can keep up with updates on the event on the Facebook page here.