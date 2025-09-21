'Bubble Blast' in Lafayette highlights recovery support services

LAFAYETTE, La. — A 'Bubble Blast' event was held at Girard Park to highlight recovery support services in the area for this National Recovery Month.

The event, hosted by Meaningful Minds United, was designed to uplift and inspire by bringing neighbors together to learn what recovery support services are available to those struggling with mental health or substance use disorders.

Latosha Mitchell with Mamba Mania highlighted the importance of events like these for those going through difficult times.

"If you need support in your mental health areas, whether it is dealing with break ups, transitional life changes—that there are resources available to you," Mitchell said. "It's basically creating a sense that we aren't alone, even though our atmosphere might be traumatic, you know, full of trauma—that there are people who care that are willing to help us, and basically, opportunities like this connects us all."