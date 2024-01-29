Brown Memorial Dog Park closed until fall

LAFAYETTE, La. — Due to the ongoing construction at Brown Park (1234 E Pont Des Mouton Road), the dog park will be closed for the duration of the construction. The construction is expected to be completed in early fall, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

