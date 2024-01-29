Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Brown Memorial Dog Park closed until fall

business closed sign
PxHere
Courtesy of MGN Online
business closed sign
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 13:06:57-05

LAFAYETTE, La. — Due to the ongoing construction at Brown Park (1234 E Pont Des Mouton Road), the dog park will be closed for the duration of the construction. The construction is expected to be completed in early fall, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.