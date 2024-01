Broussard’s newly formed Mardi Gras Krewe, Carnivale de Beausoleil, is set to officially declare the opening of Carnival Season on Saturday.

There will be a flag-raising ceremony at Broussard City Hall on Saturday, January 6, at 10 a.m.

Carnivale de Beausoleil Krewe will present the flag as well as a Krewe bead and theme cloisonne to Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque.

The public is invited to attend.