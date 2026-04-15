Broussard-Youngsville team up to build roundabout

The cities of Broussard and Youngsville have teamed up to construct a new roundabout.

A post by Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque says that the cities are agreeing to construct the roundabout to replace the current four-way-stop at the intersection of N. Larriviere Road and Young Street.

"This is a well-traveled intersection, especially in the mornings for parents and students heading to and from Southside High School," the post states. "The Broussard City Council voted unanimously to enter into an Intergovernmental Agreement with Youngsville at last night's council meeting. This is another example of cooperation between the two fastest growing areas of Lafayette Parish."

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter shared Bourque's post, adding "Excited about another strong collaborative project between Youngsville and Broussard. Design is underway to replace the current four-way stop. This project is 80% funded through a competitive grant, with the local match shared between our two cities. It’s a great example of regional coordination and making smart, long-term investments in infrastructure where it matters most."