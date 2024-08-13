UPDATE: US 90 reopened after hazmat situation

LAFAYETTE PARISH — UPDATE: Broussard Police say that, as of 7:50 a.m., US 90 is back open.

Earlier today, traffic was being diverted to Young Street near Zoosiana due to a hazardous material incident, according to the Broussard Police Department.

Here's a post about it from Broussard Police:

The incident began earlier today when a hazardous material spill was reported, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. While officials have not disclosed the specific material involved, they are taking all necessary precautions to contain the situation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and follow detour signs to Young Street, which serves as the primary alternative route. Zoosiana remains open, but visitors should expect delays and plan their routes accordingly.

The Broussard Fire Department and other emergency responders are coordinating efforts to manage the spill and minimize potential risks. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

