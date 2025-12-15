Broussard Police officers took nine lucky kids on a Christmas shopping spree

BROUSSARD, La. — Broussard Police Department held its annual 'Shop with a Cop' at the Walmart in Broussard Saturday morning.

Nine children went on a shopping spree with Broussard Police officers, using money raised by the officers themselves during their 'No Shave November' fundraiser.

"It's a great opportunity for us," said Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier. "We want to give back to our children, to our youth of our community that are less fortunate than some of our other children, so it's a great opportunity during the Christmas season. It's just something that we came up with the idea of—'No Shave November,' and we raised funds to give back to our kids."

The $2,500 raised went towards a good cause, helping out a few kids and families in need this Christmas season.