Broussard Police arrest 62-year-old woman after shooting at car

BROUSSARD, La. — A 62-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a vehicle, according to the Broussard Police Department.

On August 27, 2024, at around 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Robicheaux Road in reference to a complaint that a vehicle had been shot at. After further investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and vehicle. While attempting to execute the search warrants, a brief standoff occurred and the suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, as maintained by Broussard Police.

The suspect was identified as Stephenia Arabie and she was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for attempted second-degree murder, officials report.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information about this crime or any crime should contact the Broussard Police Department at 837-6259 or Crime Stoppers.