The Broussard Fire Department and Our Lady of Lourdes Health are teaming up to host a blood drive in memory of Lafayette firefighter and U.S. Army veteran Darion Whetstone, who recently lost his battle with cancer.

The blood drive will be held at Riche’s Y-Not Stop in Broussard on Tuesday, June 11 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Riche’s Y-Not Stop is located at 6920 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.