Broussard Fire Department receives FEMA grants

The Broussard Fire Department has received two separate grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to purchase new equipment.

The funds come from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. T

he first grant is in the amount of $24,145.71 to purchase a turnout gear washer and a turnout gear dryer for the department.

The second grant is in the amount of $172,333.33 to purchase an air cascade system that is used to refill air tanks for self-contained breathing apparatus on scene.

“We are grateful to FEMA for these grants,” said Broussard Fire Chief Bryan Champagne. “The washer and dryer will help us decontaminate our turnout gear when we return to the station and protect the long-term health of our firefighters. The air cascade system will allow us to refill air tanks on the scene of a house fire or other critical incident and save precious minutes to better protect lives and property.”

The air cascade system will be available for other fire departments in the region to use.

