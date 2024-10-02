Broussard driver killed in single-vehicle crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday, October 2, 2024, on S. Morgan Avenue in Broussard, according to police.

The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. when officers from the Broussard Police Department responded to the 900 block of S. Morgan Avenue. The driver of a Dodge pickup truck had veered off the road for unknown reasons, crashing into a fence and a tree.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Toxicology results are pending, and the driver’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified.