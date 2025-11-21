Broussard Community Fair returns with rides, food, music and longtime local traditions

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Broussard Community Fair returns this weekend, November 22-23, with two days of rides, food, music and longtime local traditions that families have celebrated for generations.

Held Nov. 22–23 on the shared grounds of Sacred Heart and St. Cecilia, the fair serves as a major fundraiser for both parishes and brings together carnival rides, old-fashioned games, food booths, raffles and family-friendly activities. Organizers say the event blends everything people expect from a classic South Louisiana fair while preserving Broussard-specific traditions that keep residents coming back year after year.

“Since the beginning of time, we’ve had those old-fashioned carnival games for the kids—fun jumps, lots of good food, our famous loose meat sandwiches and delicious gumbo,” said organizer Hailey Fontenot.

The community fair has grown into a regional staple by keeping its layout and traditions consistent. Kids’ activity booths operate on a ticket system, while food, drinks, gaming booths and merchandise vendors accept cash only. An ATM will be available on-site. One of the most recognizable traditions is the use of confetti eggs, which visitors crack on friends and family as they walk the fairgrounds—a playful custom that leaves colorful confetti scattered across the area long after the weekend ends.

“You have to buy confetti eggs when you come,” Fontenot said. “There’s confetti everywhere—you find it a year later in your pocket.”

With raffle prizes, activities for all ages, a full weekend food lineup and ride wristbands available for $35 for a wristband for the day. They can be purchased at the booth's on the rides side of the event.

T-shirts featuring this year’s “Once Upon a Time” theme will be sold at the fair’s merchandise booth for $25. The shirt for this year can be seen on the right, worn by Hailey Fontenot, who says because of the theme this year Once Upon a Time, it features images of the original school building and the original church building on the shirt. Don't miss getting yours!

In addition to all the fun at the fair, there is also the 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run to get the weekend started, taking place at Arceneaux Park.

