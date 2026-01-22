Broussard City Hall moves to new location

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Broussard City Hall has moved to a new location at 406 E. Madison Street, where all city services are now based.

The relocation includes changes for utility payments.

The payment kiosk and drop box have also moved to the new building, and a 24-hour outdoor kiosk is available for residents who need to make payments outside regular business hours.

Mayor Ray Bourque said the move provides additional space for city employees and allows the city to continue preserving historic buildings.

“It’s been a good use of taxpayer money,” Bourque said. “It also allows us to care for historic buildings in our community and gives us the space we need so our employees can do the best job for our residents.”

Residents can pay utility bills, purchase permits, and conduct other city business at the new City Hall.