Brookshire's donating to food banks; customers can help

Brookshire Grocery Company - the owner of Acadiana's Super 1 Foods stores - is donating $500,000 to food banks and offering customers a chance to help, too.

The company is donating the money to local food banks serving communities where its stores operate in Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“Our company was founded on the core value of serving our communities, and that commitment remains strong today,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for BGC. “We recognize the challenges many families are facing, especially during this time of increased need, and we are honored to support the food banks that are on the front lines of hunger relief.”

In addition to the donation, the stores will be hosting annual holiday food drives a little earlier this year, to provide more support to those local food banks. Now through December 16, shopers at their stores can donate at checkout using scan coupons. The funds collected will be sent to those local agencies.

The company owns Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, FRESH by Brookshire’s, Reasor’s and FRESH by Reasor’s. The donations can be made at any of those stores.