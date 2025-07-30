Bridge replacement to close portion of Lajaunie Rd. August 4

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) will close the 1400 block of Lajaunie Road beginning Monday, August 4, 2025, to allow for the full replacement of the Lajaunie Road Bridge over Bayou St. Clair Lateral 1.

The $2 million project will replace the aging three-span concrete bridge with timber piles with a new three-span concrete structure. Additional improvements include the installation of subsurface drainage, flexible revetment for erosion control, and new asphalt approaches.

Construction is expected to last nine months, weather permitting.

Merrick, LLC has been selected as the contractor for the project, with T. Baker Smith serving as the consultant engineer. The project is funded through the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s Off-System Bridge Program, with LCG responsible only for right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation, and detour signage.

To minimize disruption, detour routes will be marked and include:



Maryview Farm Road

Moss Street

East Gloria Switch Road

Local access for residents and emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the closure period.