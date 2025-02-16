Brach Myers wins Senate District 23 seat

LAFAYETTE, La. — The votes are in for the Feb. 15 special election in Lafayette Parish.

According to the Secretary of State's website, with all 70 precincts reporting, Brach Myers took the state Senate District 23 seat.

Myers won 55% of the votes against his opposing candidate, Jesse Regan. With 12,360 votes reported, Myers gained 6,769 of those, while Regan took 5,591.

Myers will take over the Senate District 23 seat, which was vacated by Jean-Paul Coussan when he was elected to the Public Service Commission.

The only other parish that held an election Saturday was East Baton Rouge, where residents of District 14 voted for Cleo Fields' replacement after he was elected to Congress. In that race, Larry Selders took the seat, beating out his competitors with 62% of votes.