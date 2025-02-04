Watch Now
Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana announce community raffle

Second annual Crawfish Crawl features local crawfish restaurants and a chance to win a car
LAFAYETTE, La. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana announce a community raffle presented by Gulf Coast Bank and Giles Gives Back.

Participants are invited to purchase Crawfish Crawl raffle ticket for $5 to enter a chance to win more than $25,000 worth of prizes.

Tickets will be available for purchase at select locations and online. Online sales begin February 3. In-Person sales begin February 17 at the locations below. The raffle winners will be pulled on April 11.

How to Participate

Tickets can be purchased online at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/crawfishcrawl2025/ or in-person at the following locations.

· 9 Gulf Coast Bank Locations

· 4 The Evangeline Bank & Trust Company Locations

· 6 SWLA Credit Union Locations

· Investar Bank

· Bradley Beck State Farm Agency

· Parlor Salon Studios

· Partnering Crawfish Restaurants: The Crawfish Jake, Franky’s Crawfish Co., Prejean’s, Crawfish Time on Ridge and Moss, and Cajun Claws and Seafood Boilers

Prize List:

· Grand Prize: A brand-new 2025 Nissan Sentra Donated by Giles Gives Back

· 2nd Place: $1,500 Cash Prize Donated by Bradley Beck State Farm

· 3rd Place: Custom Crawfish Boiler Donated by Meagan and Alan Faucheaux

· 4th Place: Crawfish Boiling Package Donated by Coca-Cola Lafayette

· 5th Place: Entertainment Package Donated by Dave & Buster’s and TopGolf

· 6th Place: Parish Brewing Package Donated by Parish Brewing

· 7th Place: Louisiana Gift Basket Donated by Louisiana Hot Stuff

“We are thrilled to host this raffle and bring the community together for a great cause,” said Rhyan Wheeler, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana. “Not only will participants have the opportunity to win amazing prizes, but they will also be making a meaningful impact on the lives of children in our community.”

For more information, visit www.bgcacadiana.com.

