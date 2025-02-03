Boustany to replace Edwards in uncontested election

Lafayette prosecutor Roya Boustany has been elected to serve out the remainder of Judge Jules Edwards' term on the Lafayette City Court bench.

Edwards, a beloved longtime judge, died last year in the second year of his term.

Boustany had run against Edwards when he was elected in 2022. She's a long-time assistant district attorney.

When she announced her intention to run for the bench in December, she sent us the following comments:

"I believe the core of our justice system is fairness," Boustany said. "As a prosecutor, I've seen firsthand the challenges people face, and I've worked to ensure that justice is not only done but done efficiently and equitably.”

At that time, she said she has three key goals if elected: juvenile justice reform, recidivism reduction, and sustaining the court for the future of Lafayette. She said she is particularly passionate about creating programs aimed at helping young offenders stay on the right path and break the cycle of crime before it takes root - which was one of Edwards' aims as well.

"Judge Edwards was at the infancy stages of creating some incredible programs and I hope to carry on his legacy of addressing the root causes of criminal behavior, especially among our youth, so we can make our community stronger, safer, and create a better future for our citizens," she said.

City Court officials say they expect Boustany to assume the role at some point this month.

"While no formal date has been set, the Court anticipates that she will be taking office in the month of February. According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, Nancy Landry, the earliest date to take the oath of office is February 10, 2025. Retired Judge Vanessa Harris will continue as Judge Pro Tempore for Division "A" until Judge Elect Boustany is sworn into office. Kelly Mouisset Clerk of Court/Court Administrator City Court of Lafayette," a release states.