Boulet issues report on her first 100 days in office

After marking her first 100 days in office, Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet has issued a report on what she's found and what she's planning.

On the heels of an audit of former MP Josh Guillory's last year in office - which found myriad problems related to how projects and taxpayer money was handled - much of the report discusses plans to fix existing issues. You can read it yourself by scrolling down.

"The purpose of this report is to provide transparency and honesty about what LCG is facing and what we must do to produce accountable government, economic growth, and prosperity in the near future," the report states. "It’s a report that will illuminate the challenges ahead so the public can have input in facing those challenges. This report takes insights gathered from the Boulet administration’s first 100 days in office and sets a tone and a path forward for the future of Lafayette."

Listed as her goals are:



Restoring Legal Credibility

Building Financial Stability

Delivering Public Transparency

Efficiencies in Public Safety

Making Smart and Transformative Infrastructure Investments

One of the issues cited by auditors in the document released earlier this week - as well as in audits issued last year and the year before - was the improper spending of dedicated tax dollars. Audits have found that millions in city money had been spent on projects that weren't in the city limits - and auditors could find no documentation of any city benefit that might support that spending.

As they said in their comments for the most recent audit, the Boulet administration writes in the report that procedures are in place that could prevent that - if they are used.

"The Boulet administration initiated an immediate review of policies and procedures, and it was discovered that the policies were effective but circumvented by management in many cases. The Boulet administration took corrective measures to address some of these findings, and others are being developed for immediate implementation. The previous legal department had assumed several responsibilities such as project management and purchasing and procurement compliance," the report states. "The primary role of the purchasing department is to ensure budgeted funds are available, all aspects of bid laws are followed, and contracted parties comply with terms of their contracts. Re-establishing the relationship between the purchasing and legal departments was an important first step in returning checks and balances to transactions such as land purchases and procurement. In an effort to ensure compliance with applicable laws, the City-Parish Attorney has presented legal seminars to LCG employees, including a seminar on real estate law and the public bid law."

The continuing challenges listed in the report are:



Building New Legal Environment for a Healthy Government

Establishing Proper Process and Corrective Action for Financial Stability

Staff Shortages and Low Wages Impact on Basic Services

Fire Protection in Rural Areas

Identifying Recurring Revenue for Police and Fire Pay Raises

Bayou Vermilion Flood Control

On that last issue, the report notes that the Guillory Administration's massive drainage project, which included several detention pond projects that landed LCG in court, cost $75.8 million but failed to meet compliance and benchmark requirements for state reimbursements of more than $27 million. The state is withholding that money until those issues are resolved, and another $10 to $20 million in LCG funds might be needed.

"The Boulet administration is working to address the significant project deficiencies and non-compliance issues to assure the reimbursement of these state funds," the report states.

The report states that the administration also has many future plans, and is "filled with optimism and determination as we continue our journey of revitalization, renovation and reinvention."

But, first things first:

"From the start, we recognized the need to rebuild trust in our government and ensure that every decision made reflects the best interests of our citizens," the report states. "... Central to our approach has been the implementation of data-driven decision-making, rooted in transparency and fiscal responsibility. By prioritizing informed and strategic investments, we have not only addressed immediate needs but also set the foundation for stability, sustainable growth and prosperity in Lafayette Parish."

Here's the full report: