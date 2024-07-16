Boulet announces release of her first proposed budget

The first budget for the Boulet Administration will be presented to the City and Parish councils today at a special joint meeting.

The online version of the budget will be live at this link by 6 p.m. today, officials say: https://www.lafayettela.gov/finance-management/lcg-budget-documents/default.

A release from Mayor-President Monique Boulet's office states that the budget was crafted to enhance "the quality of life for all residents."

"This budget reflects the administration’s commitment to restructuring LCG’s financial approach while transitioning back to normalized funding levels without the profusion of one-time federal ARPA funds," the release states.

“We are focusing on improving deficiencies in basic government services while making cuts, creating millions in cost savings, addressing workforce issues, prioritizing public safety and establishing funding for long-term revitalization,” Boulet says. “The 2024-2025 budget process emphasizes the need to re-establish proper planning, reengage internal checks and balances and understand long-term financial implications of administrative decisions.”

Here are the items identified by the release as key initiatives in the budget:



Improving Basic Government Services: In January, LCG was faced with 270 vacancies and pay rates dating back to 2009, limiting the quality of basic government services LCG was able to deliver. The impact of a one-year backlog on waterline repairs, and severe staffing shortages with bus drivers, police officers, utility workers, vehicle maintenance and general laborers was not sustainable. The Boulet Administration began prioritizing the enhancement of essential services while addressing a vacancy rate of more than 12% by temporary outsourcing of waterline repairs, initiating a vehicle lease program for our fleet of over 1,100, marketing for bus drivers and securing long-term funding for our police raises. Furthermore, the Boulet Administration began addressing a crippling pay scale that has not been adjusted to market standards in over 15 years. The proposed pay plan stabilizes LCG’s employment base by evaluating operational efficiencies; improving service delivery; cutting unnecessary overhead expenses; and eliminating excess positions, thus creating a more competitive workforce and more effective government. The pay increases do not apply to the Mayor President’s Executive team, Directors and other non-civil service positions.

Enhancing Public Safety: Investing in public safety initiatives that strengthen our police and fire departments, promote community engagement, and foster safer neighborhoods enhances public safety for all. Specifics include the re-establishment of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee (CJCC) and the critical reorganization of Lafayette Parish emergency management. In addition, the Boulet administration is working to address critical shortages in patrol officers by transitioning the School Resource Officer program primarily to the Sheriff’s office and reinstating the park police in partnership with the City Marshal’s Office, both allowing LPD to reestablish much-needed proactive and healthy levels of patrol throughout the city.

Implementing Financial Stewardship: Committing to responsible fiscal management that safeguards taxpayer dollars ensures long-term sustainability and accountability in our financial practices. Areas of particular note include high uninsured losses projected to be $8.9 million government-wide and legal expenses which increased by 40% over the last four years. The Boulet administration aims to reduce expenses through realistic budgeting reflective of financial needs, reducing unnecessary litigation, and engaging in a safety consultant for training to reduce costly and preventable accidents.

Prioritizing Strategic Investments: Allocating funds to projects that will drive economic growth, create jobs, and support local businesses, positions Lafayette for a robust recovery and future prosperity. Proposed projects include planning for continued growth in the unincorporated areas, the revitalization of our gateways and major roadways such as I-49, Johnston Street, University Avenue and Bertrand Drive while sustaining considerable investment in drainage projects and record investment in Downtown Lafayette.

Investing in Quality of Life: Improving greenspaces enriches the lives of our residents and attracts high-quality jobs to the Parish. From baseball fields, soccer fields, tennis courts, and protected sidewalks to walking paths, LCG is focused on investing in amenities for our families and strengthening the fabric of our community. Specific projects include continued investment in park expansions and improvements with a focus on connectivity, walkability and beautification.

In her official budget message, Boulet says it's necessary for LCG to achieve "a more stable financial position," and adds that she believes "this budget reflects the needs of our government and the expectations of our community.”

The proposed budget will be available for public review and feedback beginning Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. via the LCG website here: LCG Budget Documents.