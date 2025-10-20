Boulet advances Johnston and Louisiana Avenue Revital Initiative

LAFAYETTE, La. — Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet announced Monday continued progress on Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Johnston Street and Louisiana Avenue Revitalization Initiative, following the selection of four engineering firms to lead design and engineering along the corridor.

The multi-phase project represents one of the Boulet administration’s top infrastructure priorities—a comprehensive plan to modernize one of Lafayette’s busiest and most economically important corridors.

Since taking office in early 2024, Mayor-President Boulet has worked to move this long-discussed project from concept to action, building on years of study and public conversation. With engineering teams now on board, the project is entering its next phase—improving drainage and utilities, developing designs, and engaging the community throughout the process, according to Boulet's Office.

“Johnston Street has been a cornerstone of Lafayette’s history, and it’s time to revitalize it as we continue to grow and mature,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “As our city evolves, we have an opportunity to breathe new life into this area. This project is about more than updating a roadway—it’s about reinstilling pride in our community and creating a corridor that reflects who we are and where we’re going.”

Reimagining a Vital Corridor

Stretching through the heart of Lafayette, Johnston Street and Louisiana Avenue connect key destinations including Downtown Lafayette, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Moncus Park. Despite its importance, the corridor has faced persistent challenges with traffic congestion, outdated utilities, limited pedestrian and bicycle access, and in many areas, no modern drainage at all, according to LCG.

The Revitalization Initiative aims to change that—modernizing infrastructure, expanding drainage capacity, improving mobility, and creating a more attractive, functional corridor that supports long-term investment.

Key Features

Comprehensive drainage improvements, introducing modern stormwater infrastructure where none currently exists

Upgraded utilities, including undergrounding telecommunications and replacing aging poles to reduce visual clutter

Safer, more efficient intersections and traffic flow

Improved connectivity with sidewalks, bike lanes, and multi-use paths

Placemaking through native landscaping and design improvements

Building Momentum

This progress follows more than a year of groundwork to position the project for success. In May 2025, the Lafayette City Council approved City Ordinance #CO-037-2025, transferring ownership of U.S. 167 (Johnston Street) from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to LCG—a major step that put the corridor’s future under local control.

A public drainage meeting in September helped shape early design priorities for Downtown, Midtown, and Freetown areas where stormwater systems are lacking. And on October 10, LCG’s Professional Services Review Committee recommended four engineering firms to guide the 8.5-mile redesign, beginning with the Evangeline Thruway to Doucet Road segment.

Nearly $28.5 million from local, state, and federal sources is already available to support design and early improvements, with additional funding expected through grants, state approvals, and future allocations in LCG’s Capital Improvement Program Budget.

What’s Next

The selected firms will work collaboratively to advance design and engineering, addressing transportation, drainage, land use, and environmental sustainability. Public input will continue to play a key role throughout the process, ensuring that residents and businesses help shape the corridor’s future.

Community members can learn more and subscribe to receive updates via the project page at lafayettela.gov/johnston [lafayettela.civilspace.io].

“This corridor connects our people, our neighborhoods, and our commerce,” Boulet added. “It’s been discussed for years — but now, the work is underway. The improvements we make here will shape how Lafayette moves, grows, and thrives for decades to come.”