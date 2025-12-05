Boulet Administration secures approval to complete Coulee Ile De Cannes detention ponds

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has received final approval from the Louisiana Division of Administration’s Office of Facility Planning and Control to complete the long-delayed detention ponds along the Coulee Ile De Cannes (CIDC). This authorization removes the final barrier that has stalled progress since August 2023, allowing construction to restart.

Construction at the site has been dormant for more than two years because LCG did not have the required final engineering designs, federal permits or state approvals to connect the ponds to Coulee Ile De Cannes. This approval allows LCG to move forward with building those connections — the intake and outfall structures that let the ponds take on water when the coulee rises and release it once water levels recede, according to LCG.

“I want to thank Rachel Godeaux and our entire team for their tireless dedication over the last two years to overcome the technical, legal and regulatory barriers this project was left with,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “Working with Congressman Higgins, our team is committed to seeing it through to completion and ensuring these ponds finally become functional. Rebuilding trust and credibility with our state and federal partners has been critical as we work to ensure completion of the ponds and the full $22 million of reimbursements are brought to fruition.”

The CIDC site includes four detention ponds located just north of Duhon Road. The remaining work — designed by HDR Engineering and to be completed by Rigid Constructors — will cost $983,965.50 and will be funded entirely with local resources. These costs will count toward future local match requirements for state funding tied to the Homewood Detention Ponds.

The CIDC ponds are part of the broader Bayou Vermilion Flood Control Project, a set of detention ponds at two locations in Lafayette Parish intended to mitigate flooding along the Vermilion River. This project started in 2022, with construction rapidly advancing throughout 2022 and 2023, before grinding to a halt at the end of 2023 due to legal and regulatory issues. For the past two years, the Boulet administration has worked to reestablish credibility with state and federal partners relative to this project, LCG has received $6 million in reimbursements from the State for work already completed, has secured required permits from the US Army Corps of Engineers for ponds at both locations, and looks forward to bringing all ponds at both sites to functionality. LCG continues to pursue approximately $22 million in state reimbursements for previously completed work. Securing these funds will help stabilize parish finances and protect LCG from unforeseen expenses in the future.

Final design of the Homewood Detention Ponds is underway, with plans to advertise for public bid before Q3 2026, using state funds as the primary source, according to LCG.

Work is expected to begin the first week of January 2026 and take approximately 75 working days.