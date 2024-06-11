Boulet administration puts the brakes on Mouton Park pond plan

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has put the construction project in Mouton Park on hold for further evaluation, officials announced Tuesday.

The project, which began on Monday, June 3, 2024, was halted on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, to allow for a comprehensive reevaluation.

"The construction aimed to create a detention pond within Mouton Park, a project inherited from the previous administration. However, upon further review, current officials have decided to put all construction on hold to reassess the project's goals, impacts, and alignment with the community's needs and priorities," a release states.

The project is located in District 5; the city councilman who represents that district is Kenneth Boudreaux.

“My persistence in ceasing the construction of the detention pond project was to retain the integrity of the neighborhood pocket park so kids and families of this area can enjoy the quaintness of this recreation space," Boudreaux said.

"LCG's decision to put the project on hold reflects its commitment to transparent governance and responsiveness to public concerns. The administration, in collaboration with Council Member Boudreaux, will conduct a thorough review to determine the best path forward," the release states. "In the meantime, LCG appreciates the public's patience and understanding."