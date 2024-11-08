Boulet administration announces progress in cleaning up drainage mess

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has received $6.1 million from the State of Louisiana, the first reimbursement of the $27 million being withheld for proper process and permitting issues on the Bayou Vermilion Flood Control project.

This reimbursement covers work performed in 2022 on functional segments of the Homewood Detention Ponds and Coulee Ile De Cannes detention ponds.

According to a release, the Boulet administration has worked to reestablish credibility with both the Corps of Engineers and the state funding agencies. This marks a crucial first step toward addressing the financial and permitting requirements necessary to receive full reimbursement for work and move towards the completion of these projects.

Project Background and Current Status:



Reimbursement Progress: The State of Louisiana had withheld more than $27 million in reimbursements due to missing federal permits.

On-going Work: Today Rigid Construction is addressing deficiencies under warranty.

Permitting and Future Work: LCG has submitted applications for after-the-fact permits to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which are required to proceed with and complete the Homewood and Coulee Ile De Cannes Detention Ponds. LCG is currently awaiting the USACE’s response.

Financial Impact: Securing the remaining $21 million in reimbursements is essential for maintaining the financial health of the parish and ensuring the completion of the projects.

Looking Forward: Additional work is necessary to connect the detention ponds to Vermilion River. LCG remains committed to working with the Corps of Engineers and the State to resolve outstanding issues, complete the projects, and ensure connectivity within the remaining funding available from the State.

"My team has worked diligently to get the proper permits in place to receive full reimbursement and move this project to completion. It needs to be an asset for Milton and for Lafayette Parish,” according to Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet, “We still have a lot of work to do but this is the first major success in moving forward and stabilizing the parish finances.”