Booth space now available for LEDA job fair

Booth space for the 2026 LEDA Job Fair is now available.

The LEDA Job Fair takes place on Tuesday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

Now in its 31st year, the LEDA Job Fair is the largest job recruitment event in Acadiana. More than 1,000 job seekers from throughout the region attended the event in 2025.

“The LEDA Job Fair continues to have a tremendous impact on the community assisting both job seekers and businesses seeking skilled employees,” says Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Director of Workforce Development. “The LEDA Job Fair is an excellent opportunity for Louisiana employers from all industry sectors to meet and evaluate hundreds of prospective employees in a single day.”

Booth space, starting at $250, can be reserved at www.lafayette.org/ledajobfairemployers.

For more information contact Ryan LaGrange at (337) 593-1400 or ryanl@lafayette.org.

For general information and the latest LEDA Job Fair updates, visit LEDA’s website, www.lafayette.org/ledajobfair.