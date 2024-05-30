Watch Now
Body found near UL, not suspected as homicide

Posted at 9:56 AM, May 30, 2024
UL Police are investigating a body found near Bourgeois Hall today.

Students, faculty and staff received a UL alert this morning, asking them to avoid the area of Bourgeois Hall and in particular the bus stop there.

An officer who answered the telephone at UL Police said they aren't releasing any information yet, other than to say "there is no threat."

We called the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office, who told us they are not investigating the death as a homicide. The person has not yet been identified, but is not a young person, a spokesman said.

We'll update this story as we receive more information.

