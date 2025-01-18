Body found in the Vermilion River in Milton

MILTON, La. — A body has been found in the Vermilion River in Milton.

Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the death after the body was discovered in the Lafayette Parish waterway. The body was found in the river near the 400 block of West Milton Avenue around 4 p.m. on Jan. 18.

There are few details available on the incident that, according to a resident that lives nearby, brought in heavy police presence.

The investigation remains ongoing as the coroner's office works to determine the body's identity, as well as a cause and manner of death.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.