BMS Teacher of the Year arrested on child sex abuse charges

This year's Teacher of the Year at Broussard Middle School has been arrested on child sex abuse charges, records show.

Christie D. Oster, 37, was booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile and carnal knowledge of a juvenile on Wednesday. Records at the Lafayette jail show she's still there, in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Lafayette Police say she's accused of "maintaining an inappropriate relationship with a former student. Following allegations of sexual misconduct, she was booked with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile."

We reached out to LPSS to verify that she's employed as a teacher at BMS, with her name and date of birth. LPSS officials say she's on leave.

