BMS Teacher of the Year arrested again on child sex abuse charges

UPDATE: Christie Oster has been arrested on another warrant in the same case, records show.

Oster was arrested on Monday and booked with another count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. This warrant was obtained by Broussard Police. We reached out to them, and they told us that they worked with LPD on the case. This crime is alleged to have occurred in Broussard's jurisdiction, so a separate warrant was required.

The crime happened in Broussard, but not at the school, police say. As of Tuesday morning, Oster had posted $10,000 bond and been released.

Oster was first arrested last week.

She was this year's Teacher of the Year at Broussard Middle School.

Oster, 38, was booked with indecent behavior with a juvenile and carnal knowledge of a juvenile on Wednesday. Records at the Lafayette jail show she's still there, in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Lafayette Police say she's accused of "maintaining an inappropriate relationship with a former student. Following allegations of sexual misconduct, she was booked with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile."

We reached out to LPSS to verify that she's employed as a teacher at BMS, with her name and date of birth. LPSS officials say she's on leave.

Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court records show that a "stay away" order was filed against Oster on January 5. The record was not in the clerk's online record on Thursday, but appeared Friday morning. It's a sealed record, meaning all we can see is the title.

There's still no indication in any records that Oster has an attorney.