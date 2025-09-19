Blue Monday Jam finds new home at The Ruins in Lafayette

Lafayette, LA - Lafayette's beloved Blue Monday Jam is moving to a new venue this fall, marking a significant transition for the nearly decade-old community music event.

Love of People announced that Blue Monday Jam will relocate from downtown Lafayette to The Ruins at 1919 Kaliste Saloom Road in River Ranch. The monthly gathering will continue its tradition of bringing together music lovers every second Monday from 5-9 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.

"This move to The Ruins is part of Love of People's mission to grow the reach of Blue Monday Jam so that the Blue Monday Mission can continue to flourish," organizers said.

The event has called downtown Lafayette home since 2016, previously hosting shows at Jefferson Street Pub, Rock 'n' Bowl and The Grouse Room. Tickets remain $20 and include the monthly Blue Plate Special meal.

The inaugural show at The Ruins will pay tribute to Carol Fran, described as "the beloved matriarch of Blue Monday." Fran's legacy continues to inspire the mission and community she helped build.

Supporting local musicians and service workers

The Blue Monday Mission provides emergency support and ongoing care for musicians, service industry professionals and other community members in need. The organization serves as a safety net for those who "give Acadiana its rhythm, soul, and flavor."

Pink Trailer Productions powers the jam sessions, which feature the Blue Monday Allstars: Steve Adams, Tony Goulas, Lee Allen Zeno and newest member Gee Scott. These musicians anchor each evening alongside rotating featured players and singers.

"You never know who might show up," organizers said.

Through partnerships like Acadiana Talent, Blue Monday has created opportunities for emerging artists to develop their skills and gain exposure.

More information about Love of People, Blue Monday Jam and the Blue Monday Mission is available at www.loveofpeople.org.