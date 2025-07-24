Bistrology brings vibrant Latin brunch and coffee experience to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Bistrology, a Latin-owned brunch and coffee brand known for its vibrant plates and theatrical coffee service, is opening soon in Lafayette. The restaurant is moving into the former Chili’s location at 3905 Ambassador Caffery Drive, which is undergoing extensive renovations to match Bistrology’s jungle-inspired aesthetic and will include a new open-air patio, according to DevelopingLafayette.com.

Originally founded in Miramar Beach, Florida, Bistrology is celebrated for its Latin-fusion menu and over-the-top coffee experiences. Its Lafayette store will be the brand’s third location and first in Louisiana, the site reports.

The menu features both traditional and Latin-inspired plates, including pancakes, waffles, omelets, huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, and stuffed croissants. Specialty coffees range from Cuban and Mexican mochas to premium espresso-based drinks and lattes. Guests can also choose fresh juices, smoothies, Latin sodas, and milkshakes. Pricing for most entrées falls between $12 and $20, while some specialty coffees can run up to $15.

Bistrology’s team says customers can expect generous portions, creative plating, and a “premium casual” dining experience. According to its website, the company is actively franchising with plans to expand further across the Gulf Coast. Lafayette will also see a second Bistrology location in the future, reports DevelopingLafayette.com.

For more: Visit Bistrology’s official website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.