Bissell sponsors another "Empty the Shelters" event

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its signature Empty the Shelters® event with a nationwide reduced-fee adoption effort from May 1–17, 2026.

The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center will join more than 335 shelters across the nation to help pets find loving homes through reduced adoption fees, generously sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

LASCC will participate May 1-17 at 410 N Dugas Rd., offering free adoptions for dogs and cats. All adopted pets will be fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed/neutered. Visit lafayettela.gov/lascc to view adoptable pets and learn more.

“Our goal is to create as many new beginnings as possible—for pets and for people. Events like this help remove the typical barriers to adoption and give every animal in our care a better chance at finding a safe, loving home,” said Lafayette Animal Shelter Manager Shelley Delahoussaye.

LASCC will be open for the free adoption event from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Since its inception in 2016, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 400,000 pets find loving homes and has grown into the largest funded adoption event in the country.﻿

BISSELL Pet Foundation and LASCC encourage families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to Empty the Shelters, visit lafayettela.gov/lascc .