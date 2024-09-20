Bissell Foundation sponsoring reduced-fee adoption event

Our nation’s shelters are facing an overcapacity crisis with 322,000 more pets entering the system than leaving this year, and to help as many pets as possible go from shelter kennels to the couches of loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its Fall National Empty the Shelters reduced-fee event.

BISSELL Pet Foundation [bissellpetfoundation.org], a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is partnering with animal shelters across the country for its Fall National Empty the Shelters reduced-fee adoption event. By supporting participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted, adoptive families pay no more than $50 to bring home a fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered pet.

Participating shelters in Louisiana include:



From Oct. 1-15, BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees at more than 360 shelters in 43 states. Adopters can save a life and bring home a spayed/neutered, vaccinated pets available for adoption for just $50 or less.

“Right now, our nation’s animal shelters are in crisis with too many pets coming in and not enough adoptions to keep up. Euthanasia rates have hit a 3-year-high, and healthy, adoptable pets are at risk due to space constraints,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "BISSELL Pet Foundation's Fall National Empty the Shelters offers a chance for the community to save lives through adoption while creating space for shelters to help more pets. If you can't adopt, fostering can also make a lifesaving difference. Deserving pets across the country are counting on all of us.”