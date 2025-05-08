Bishop Deshotel releases statement on new Pope

Bishop Douglas Deshotel has released the following statement concerning the election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV.

Thanks be to God. The Cardinals have elected the 267th successor of St. Peter to whom Jesus Christ said, “You are Peter and on this Rock I will build my Church.” Cardinal Prevost, 69 years old, head of the Dicastery for Bishops, was elected and took the name Leo XIV.



He is the first Pope in history from the United States and is a native of Chicago and graduate of Villanova University. A very intelligent and multilingual student, he entered the Augustinian Religious Order and was eventually Superior General of that Order. Most of his priesthood was spent ministering in Peru then eventually in Rome. He was made a Cardinal by Pope Francis only two years ago. As he appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to give his first blessing, his first words were a plea for peace and a reminder that we are all God’s children and loved by him.



He understands the global challenges ahead and it was significant that he spoke in Italian, Spanish and Latin. He is an American but knows that he is a universal pastor with the mission given to the first pope, St. Peter, by the resurrected Jesus Christ, “Feed my sheep” and “I have prayer for you Peter that your faith may not fail and that you may strengthen the faith of the others.”



May the Lord Jesus Christ, whose vicar he is, be with Pope Leo XIV and guide him with the light of the Holy Spirit as he shepherd’s the flock of Christ.



+J. Douglas Deshotel — Bishop of Lafayette