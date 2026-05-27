Bilfinger expanding offshore workforce to meet demand

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Global industrial services leader Bilfinger US is expanding its offshore workforce to support growing demand across the Gulf Coast region.

The company is hiring skilled craft professionals for immediate and upcoming offshore opportunities.

Bilfinger is seeking experienced welders, scaffold builders, riggers, rope access technicians and painters to support offshore operations. The roles will support ongoing offshore operations and upcoming project work across the Gulf Coast.

Hiring initiative reflects growth strategy

The hiring initiative reflects Bilfinger's long-term growth strategy and focus on strengthening its workforce to meet evolving customer needs. With a strong presence in Louisiana and across the Gulf Coast, the company continues to build a team to support both ongoing maintenance work and new project execution.

"We are continuing to grow our offshore operations and are focused on bringing in skilled professionals who are ready to contribute to safe, high-quality project delivery," said Jack Martin, president of Bilfinger US. "Our people are at the core of our success, and we are committed to providing opportunities for long-term career growth."

Bilfinger offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and career development opportunities. Employees benefit from the company's commitment to safety, operational excellence and workforce development.

Hiring event scheduled

Bilfinger will host an in-person hiring event where candidates can connect with the team, learn more about offshore roles and begin the application process.

The event will be held Friday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bilfinger US, 510 LaFlamme Road, Broussard, La.

Candidates can attend the event or visit jobs.bilfinger.com to apply.

Bilfinger US is a provider of industrial services, offering construction, maintenance, project execution, inspection, turnaround and digitalization solutions to customers across the United States. With over 2,000 employees in the region, Bilfinger US serves industries including oil and gas, chemicals, energy, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage. Bilfinger US is part of the global Bilfinger Group, which has a legacy of over 140 years in industrial services.