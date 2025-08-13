Big improvements coming to BSC

Broussard, La. – The Broussard City Council has voted unanimously in favor of funding $8,950,000 for a new tennis/pickleball facility, veterans memorial, and parking lot to be built at the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.

“Providing a high quality of life for Broussard residents is one of our top priorities,” said Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque. “I’m pleased that the city council voted to approve the funding for this important project as another significant investment in our community.”

An increase in the city’s 2025/2026 Budget of Revenue and Expenditures to $8,950,000.00 for Recreational Capital Outlay was approved at the August 12, 2025 city council meeting for the project, a release from the City states.

“We are excited to have this project moving forward,” said Broussard Parks and Recreation Director Jamey Abshire. “We are proud to provide more for people to use and enjoy as we continue to expand the park.”

The tennis/pickleball facility will enhance the eight existing tennis courts by adding 24 pickleball courts, a concession stand, a pro shop, and an elevated balcony. A total of 16 of the 24 pickleball courts will be covered, with overhead fans and lighting. The tennis/pickleball facility is designed by Trahan Architecture + Planning, LLC, of Lafayette.

The veterans memorial will sit on an elevated ridge on the north side of the park, overlooking a proposed 3.7-acre retention pond and surrounded by trees. The memorial will honor six military branches by incorporating historical plaques, multiple flags, bench seating, an engraved brick tile walkway, and an open lawn. The veterans memorial is designed by Boudreaux Hoffpauir and Associates, LLC, of Broussard.

The asphalt parking area will have 190 parking spaces (seven ADA compliant spaces) on 1.87 acres. A sidewalk path will connect the parking area to the tennis/pickleball facility and the veterans memorial. The parking area is designed by Comeaux Engineering, of Broussard.

The Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park is a 122-acre facility located at 701 St. Nazaire Road. The facility includes baseball/softball/t-ball fields, soccer/football fields, tennis courts, disc golf course, walking trail, splash pad, playgrounds, fishing ponds, and picnic pavilions. Go to broussardsportscomplex.com for more information on youth/adult sports programs and rentals.

Here are some renderings: