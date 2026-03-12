'Big Buddy Roger' visits Truman Early Childhood Education Center

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Actor, author, and motivational speaker Roger J. Timber — known as "Big Buddy Roger" — visited students at the Truman Early Childhood Education Center in Lafayette on Thursday, filling the room with laughter, movement, and interactive fun.

Timber kept students engaged with stories centered on kindness, friendship, and following their dreams. The Rayville native said Lafayette holds a special place in his heart, having spent more than 15 years in Acadiana after attending the University of Louisiana.

Because of that connection, Timber said he made sure his tour kicked off in Acadiana, calling the area a second home.

Timber said the "Big Buddy Roger" character was born out of a desire to create something meaningful for his newborn child about 14 years ago. Though the initial launch did not take off as planned, he continued creating music, and the character steadily grew in popularity — eventually leading him to take the show on the road.

Timber has more than 40 film and television credits, including appearances in "Law & Order," "Young Sheldon," and "The Lincoln Lawyer."

