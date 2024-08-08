Bicyclist succumbs to injuries in Lafayette Parish crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH — An accident on August 6, 2024, resulted in the death of a bicyclist in Lafayette Parish. Louisiana State Police Troop I reported that the crash occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 343 near Landry Road and claimed the life of 39-year-old Lawrence Hebert of New Iberia.

The initial investigation by state troopers revealed that Hebert was riding southbound on LA 343 when he was struck from behind by a 2013 GMC Sierra, also traveling south. Authorities noted that Hebert was not wearing a helmet and his bicycle lacked lights or reflectors, factors that may have contributed to the accident.

Hebert sustained severe injuries from the collision and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the GMC, who was properly restrained, was unharmed. Impairment was not suspected in the driver, and a voluntary breath sample indicated no alcohol was present. However, a standard toxicology sample was taken from Hebert and is pending analysis.

The incident is currently under investigation by the authorities. This tragedy underscores the importance of adhering to Louisiana state laws designed to ensure bicycle safety. According to Louisiana state law (LRS 32:329.1), bicycles must have a white light in the front and a red light in the rear, both visible from at least 500 feet. A rear reflector visible from 100 feet and side-mounted reflectors visible from 100 to 600 feet are also required to improve visibility and safety during night riding or low-light conditions.

For more information on bicycle safety and regulations, visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s website.