UPDATE: All lanes of Camellia are open

UPDATE: As of 3:10 p.m. the road is back open.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle was attempting to turn left onto northbound Camellia Boulevard from Woods Crossing when the crash occurred. At the same time, a bicyclist was crossing Camellia Boulevard from east to west. The operator of the e-bike remains in critical but stable condition. This incident is still under investigation, and all roadways have been opened.

Here's the original story:

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are currently on scene investigating a major vehicle crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle on the 1000 block of Camellia Blvd. One person has been injured and is being transported to a local hospital.

All Northbound lanes of travel in the 1000 block heading towards Johnston Street are closed, and motorists are being asked to use an alternate route.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are on scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.