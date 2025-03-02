Beads, boots, and bold styles: Youngsville Mardi Gras parade fashion

YOUNGSVILLE, KATC - Saturday morning kicked off the 39th annual Youngsville Mardi Gras Parade. Parade goers dressed to impress, sporting a variety of vibrant and creative outfits in honor of the celebration.

From dresses and skirts to colorful beads and even boots, attendees embraced the festive spirit with flair.

“I just love color. I just love all of the toolies and the beads,” said Sheila Romanoff, a parade goer.

Others showcased unique twists on classic Mardi Gras attire. Jordyn Menard, another community member, shared how her outfit came together. “My mom got these from Amazon I think and this is just like a skirt and I got these fur boots.”

Customized pants were also a popular choice, with Olivia Fox who spent nearly a week to paint her Mardi Gras pants.

Many embraced the traditional purple, yellow, and green colors, with a few adding their own personal touches. “Throw me something, mister!” shouted Ramon Castillo, as he sported colorful overalls.

He also gave a nod to the season's fashion trends, wearing a simple white tee with his own Mardi Gras-inspired overalls. “Fat Tuesday is coming right around the corner,” he said.

Whether in overalls, skirts, or customized pants, parade participants showcased the true spirit of Mardi Gras—bright, bold, and ready to celebrate.