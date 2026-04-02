BBBS of Acadiana hosts flag football event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is asking that local adults join them for an exciting Big for a Day Flag Football experience — a high-energy community event that brings together local youth, BBBS supporters, and community partners for a day of connection, fun, and purpose.

This special event is designed to inspire leadership, strengthen relationships, and showcase the life-changing impact of mentorship in our community. Adults ages 18 and older are invited to participate in this memorable Big for a Day experience.

Register at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/bigbrothersbigsistersofacadiana/event/thebigdraftflagfootballexperience/

Here are ways they say you can get involved:

Register to play flag football: Step onto the field, build meaningful connections, and experience the power of mentorship firsthand.

Bring a team or squad: Gather your coworkers, friends, or community group and join the fun while supporting a mission that matters.

Come as a fan: Not ready to play? Join us on the sidelines to cheer, connect, and be part of the excitement.

Event perks include:

- Lunch provided by Walk-On’s

- A fun and inspiring Big for a Day experience

- An opportunity to help grow support for mentorship in our community

"Whether you’re playing on the field or cheering from the stands, your participation helps shine a spotlight on the importance of mentorship and encourages more adults to get involved. Come be part of an unforgettable day of football, connection, and impact," a release states.

Here's the flyer:

Courtesy Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana

Here's how they describe their organization: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is a youth mentoring organization. We unite young people (Littles) with caring, positive adult role models (Bigs) in professionally supported 1-to-1 mentoring friendships at no cost to the families served. We believe that every youth, with the right support, can reach their fullest potential. Our evidence-based 1-to-1 mentoring model is designed to bridge the opportunity gap by meeting kids where they are and empowering them to transform their lives and their communities. These mentoring relationships provide Littles with the tools they will need to overcome the adversities they face and develop the characteristics they need for academic, social, and economic success. For more information, please visit www.acadianabigs.com [acadianabigs.com]. Follow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana on social media @acadianabigs.