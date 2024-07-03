Bayou Vermilion spot dredging to begin July 8

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the Bayou Vermilion spot dredging project near Rotary Point aimed at improving water quality and restoring the channel to its natural function.

The project will be managed by the Public Works Department and is set to commence next week.

This spot dredging project is part of LCG’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve Lafayette's waterways, officials say. Removing accumulated sediments will provide protective measures for boaters and recreational use enhancing navigation and restoring natural habitats for local wildlife.

“This community has long awaited the start of this project,” said Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet. “We’re eager to get this initiative moving as it plays an important role in preserving the health of our bayous. By investing in sustainable practices like this, we’re fostering a healthier ecosystem for our community and ensuring these cherished spaces are accessible for generations to come.”

Here's the project timeline:



March 2024: Public bid awarded

Public bid awarded April 2024 : Preconstruction meeting(s) to outline project scope and logistics

: Preconstruction meeting(s) to outline project scope and logistics May 2024 : Contracting review via Purchasing Department

: Contracting review via Purchasing Department May 31, 2024 : Contracts fully executed by Mayor-President, recorded, and dispatched

: Contracts fully executed by Mayor-President, recorded, and dispatched Week of July 8 : Mobilization scheduled to begin

: Mobilization scheduled to begin Week of July 22 : Channel dredging scheduled to begin

: Channel dredging scheduled to begin Early October : Expected completion of dredging operations, weather permitting

: Expected completion of dredging operations, weather permitting Mid-December: Temporary staging area clear of materials for project completion

"Residents are advised that there may be temporary inconveniences related to the project, including restricted access to certain areas of the bayou and potential noise from the spot dredging equipment during normal working hours. LCG appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation during this period and encourages those interested in this project to follow LCG’s social channels for updates," a release states.