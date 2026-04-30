Bayou Vermilion District to host open house, collect public feedback for master plan

The Bayou Vermilion District (BVD) invites the public to attend an open house next week to help inform an update to the Master Plan that will improve quality of life in Lafayette Parish by keeping the Bayou Vermilion beautiful and accessible, while preserving culture and encouraging economic development.

The event will be held May 13, 2026, from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Vermilionville Performance Center.

The open house will offer community members the opportunity to provide feedback on the organization’s refreshed vision and guide BVD’s priorities moving forward. BVD will also share the survey results from August 2025 and other key learnings from the Master Plan process to date.

“BVD is grateful to everyone who has participated in our Master Plan process so far, including the survey and focus groups last year,” said Stephen Broussard, BVD Executive Director. “Our Master Plan Team has gleaned valuable insights about the community’s priorities and desires, and this open house is the next step. We look forward to sharing what we’ve learned and filling in the remaining gaps to develop a plan that creates a better Bayou Vermilion for all.”

The open house will feature stations covering various topics about BVD and the Master Plan. There will be interactive activities throughout the open house to collect public input. Attendees can visit at any time during the open house and explore the stations and their content at their own pace, and BVD staff and members of the Master Plan Team will be available to answer questions and collect feedback.

“Since the beginning of this effort, we’ve committed that BVD’s Master Plan will be developed for the community, by the community,” said BVD Board of Commissioners President Karen Hail. “Like with the survey, we encourage everyone throughout Lafayette Parish to participate in the open house. Whether you interact with the Vermilion daily or you’re on the outskirts of the parish, the river touches us all in some way, and your voice matters.”

After the open house, BVD will review the public feedback collected and incorporate it into the final Master Plan, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2026.

To learn more about BVD’s Master Plan, visit https://bayouvermiliondistrict.org/bvd-master-plan/