Bayou Vermilion District Launches Community Survey

The Bayou Vermilion District (BVD) invites the public to help shape the future the Vermilion by participating in a community survey through September 10 here.

The survey will help inform an updated Master Plan that will further BVD’s mission of improving the water quality of and beautifying the Vermilion, promoting the river as a cultural and recreational asset, and creating economic development opportunities, officials say.

“After 40 years, we’re eager to reconnect with the community and work together to shape a renewed vision for our organization and the area we serve,” said Stephen Broussard, BVD Executive Director. “We’ve made significant progress since our last Master Plan in 1985, and now we’re thrilled to collaborate with the public as we chart the course for our next chapter.”

The survey is the first step in a larger community engagement process. This fall, BVD will host focus groups with key stakeholders, followed by a public open house in early 2026 to share findings and gather further input, officials say.

“BVD’s Master Plan will be developed for the community, by the community,” said BVD Board of Commissioners President Karen Hail. “We encourage everyone throughout Lafayette to participate in this process. Whether you interact with the Vermilion daily or you’re on the outskirts of the parish, the river touches us all in some way, so your voice matters.”

Implementing the plan will require adequate funding. BVD is partially supported by a millage that comes up for renewal in October 2025, officials say.

“We hope the people of Lafayette will participate in the upcoming millage vote,” said Broussard. “BVD plays a vital role in our community’s quality of life, and the funding provided through tax dollars helps us continue our dedicated stewardship of the Bayou Vermilion.”

If renewed, BVD says the millage will support efforts to:

• Protect water quality and the natural environment.

• Provide safe, accessible recreational spaces.

• Preserve local heritage and promote tourism.

• Foster economic development in partnership with the community.

“We take our responsibility to the public seriously,” added Hail. “Bayou Vermilion District is committed to being a good steward and delivering a Master Plan that reflects the community’s vision.”

To learn more about BVD’s Master Plan, visit Bayou Vermilion District Master Plan | Vermilionville

Here's the survey: