Bayou Chicot man in jail, accused of threatening priest, diocese

A Bayou Chicot man is in jail in Lafayette, accused of threatening a priest and to shoot up the Diocese.

Kenneth Vicknair, 73, is being held in the Lafayette jail on a charge of terrorizing, but he's also accused in Evangeline Parish of threatening the a priest in front of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Pine Prairie.

Deputies with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office were called to the church, where the pastor told them Vicknair allegedly had a verbal altercation with him and had made threats that he would harm the priest.

When detectives started working the case, the priest told them he called the incident in because he was afraid the incident would escalate. Viknair was arrested and booked into the jail on a charge of simple assault.

But then they learned that prior to the incident at St. Peter's Vicknair allegedly had been to the Diocese office in Lafayette and demanded to see one of the clergy members there, a release states. Allegedly, he said if his demand wasn't met he would shoot every person who exited the front door of the building. After Vicknair was released from the Evangeline jail, he was transported to LPCC and booked there.

Wednesday morning, he remained in LPCC with a $5,000 bond set for the terrorizing charge, and a hold for another agency.