Battle of the Boot regional skate competitions kick off ahead of X Games New Orleans 2026

LAFAYETTE, La. — The road to the inaugural MoonPay X Games League Championship begins across Louisiana with the Battle of the Boot regional skate competitions. Young skateboarders from across the state will compete locally for the opportunity to represent one of Louisiana's five area codes at X Fest during X Games in New Orleans 2026, where they will then compete for area code pride and the title of Battle of the Boot Champion.

The competition will take place on Saturday, July 18, at 1:00 p.m. at Thomas Park Skatepark, 300 Geraldine Dr.,

Lafayette, Louisiana.

Hosted in collaboration with Louisiana’s skate community, including Rukus Skate Shop in Lafayette and the Capital Region, Still Pushing on the Northshore, Humidity Skate Shop in New Orleans and Tomahawk Skateshop in Monroe, along with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, the competitions are part of a partnership with X Games to expand access to action sports. The events are designed to engage young people across Louisiana in the weeks leading up to the MoonPay X Games League Championship, according to event organizers. Registration is free, and skateboarders of all skill levels are encouraged to participate.

The MoonPay X Games League Championship will take place July 24-26, 2026, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. In addition to the competition, fans can enjoy X Fest, live entertainment and interactive experiences throughout championship weekend.