Battle of the Boot competition coming to Thomas Park skatepark

LAFAYETTE, La. — The first Battle of the Boot Regional Skate Competition is happening Saturday at the Thomas Park skatepark.

This is one of several local competitions on the road to the MoonPay X Games League Championship happening July 24-26 at the Caesars Superdome in new Orleans.

"I think it's really cool because a lot of the skate scene out here in Louisiana gets kind of grazed over a lot, especially in all of the smaller cities, and I think everybody has something to really show—Hammond, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, especially—so I think it's really cool that it's going to give local talent the chance to showcase what they're really good at and what they love doing, and then they get to go on the big stage and do that for the first time, which is really cool," said Copeland Munnerlyn, a sales associate at Rukus Skate Shop in Lafayette, one of several Louisiana skate communities collaborating to host the event.

One winner from each of Louisiana's five area codes will compete at X Fest to win the title of Battle of the Boot Champion. Saturday's competition to find the 337 representative kicks off at 1 p.m.