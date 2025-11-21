Baskin-Robbins reopens on Johnston with a special weekend offer

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Baskin-Robbins in Lafayette will be reopening on Johnston Street after it was closed for renovations.

"It's super busy," said Lindsay Horn, co-owner of Baskin-Robbins in Lafayette. "I think with this wonderful weather we have, it's nice to have ice cream. The store's been here for over 35 years, so it's kind of a staple, but we still get people that haven't been here before, so it's kind of nice to do this promotion and hopefully get some people that have never come by and get to try our ice cream."

Saturday, they're offering a special price on scoops for just over $1, plus you'll get a chance to see the updated interior and enter seven separate drawings. That's happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 22.