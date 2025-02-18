Baseball/Softball registration open in Lafayette

The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department announces that registration is now open for the Lafayette PARC Youth Baseball/Softball programs. Boys and girls ages 5-16 are invited to participate in the upcoming season, which will run from April 14, 2025, through May 23, 2025. (Dates are subject to change.)

Available Age Groups:



6U Coed T-Ball

8U Coach Pitch (Boys and Girls Groups)

(Boys and Girls Groups) 10U Girls Fast Pitch

10U Boys Baseball

12U Girls Fast Pitch

12U Boys Baseball

14U Girls Fast Pitch

14U Boys Baseball

16U Boys Baseball

Game Locations:

Brown Park

Scott Park

Judice Park

Carencro Park

Beaulieu Park

Registration Details: The Lafayette PARC Youth Baseball/Softball program registration will be operated by the following associations: Scott Area Team Sports (SATS), Southwest Athletics (SWA), Cajun Sports Association (CSA), Brown Park Association (BPA), and Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI). Registration fees will go toward baseball-related needs. Parents are encouraged to provide a glove, batting helmet, and bat for their child.

Registration Information by Association:

Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)



Registration: February 1, 2025 – March 24, 2025

Ages: 5-14 (Boys and Girls)

Website: www.scottpark.org [scottpark.org]

Fees: $80 for first child, $50 for each additional child

Late Fee: $15 after March 23, 2025

Walk-up Registration: Scott Park Conference Room

February 20, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM February 27, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM March 6, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Contact:

Kevin Domingue (Baseball Coordinator) – 337.281.9075 | kevin.domingue@gmail.com Erica Quebedeaux (Softball Coordinator) – 337.591.3641 | emq1994@yahoo.com Blake Napolitano (5/6 Coordinator) – 337.349.3672 | blakenapolitano27@yahoo.com



Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)



Ages: 5-16 (Boys and Girls)

Website: www.carencroyouthsports.com [carencroyouthsports.com]

Fees: $85 (Online), $75 (Walk-up), $55 (Second Child)

Walk-up Registration: Carencro Park (Butler Building)

February 17, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM February 20, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM February 23, 2025 | 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM February 27, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM March 13, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM March 20, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM March 27, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Online Registration Closes: March 30, 2025

Contact: Bertha Hebert – 337.278.1579

Cajun Sports Association (CSA)



Ages: 5-14 (Boys and Girls)

Website: www.csalaf.com [csalaf.com]

Fees: See Website for Details

Contact: See Website for Details

Southwest Athletics (SWA)



Registration: January 15, 2025 – March 23, 2025

January 15, 2025 – March 23, 2025 Ages: 5-14 (Boys and Girls)

5-14 (Boys and Girls) Website: www.clubs.bluesombrero.com/swathleticsla [clubs.bluesombrero.com]

www.clubs.bluesombrero.com/swathleticsla [clubs.bluesombrero.com] Fees: $75 for first child, $60 for additional child

$75 for first child, $60 for additional child Contact: swajudice@gmail.com

Brown Park Association (BPA)



Registration: February 7, 2025 – March 14, 2025

Late Registration: March 15, 2025 – March 29, 2025

Ages : 5-16 (Boys and Girls)

5-16 (Boys and Girls) Website: https://registration.teamsnap.com/form/null [registration.teamsnap.com]

Fees: $80

Late Registration Fee: $120

Contact: Elroy Broussard – 337.354.6941

For additional assistance or questions, please contact one of the Lafayette PARC coordinators: