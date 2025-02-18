Baseball/Softball registration open in Lafayette

Watch Now
The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department announces that registration is now open for the Lafayette PARC Youth Baseball/Softball programs. Boys and girls ages 5-16 are invited to participate in the upcoming season, which will run from April 14, 2025, through May 23, 2025. (Dates are subject to change.)

Available Age Groups:

  • 6U Coed T-Ball
  • 8U Coach Pitch (Boys and Girls Groups)
  • 10U Girls Fast Pitch
  • 10U Boys Baseball
  • 12U Girls Fast Pitch
  • 12U Boys Baseball
  • 14U Girls Fast Pitch
  • 14U Boys Baseball
  • 16U Boys Baseball

Game Locations:

  • Brown Park
  • Scott Park
  • Judice Park
  • Carencro Park
  • Beaulieu Park

Registration Details: The Lafayette PARC Youth Baseball/Softball program registration will be operated by the following associations: Scott Area Team Sports (SATS), Southwest Athletics (SWA), Cajun Sports Association (CSA), Brown Park Association (BPA), and Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI). Registration fees will go toward baseball-related needs. Parents are encouraged to provide a glove, batting helmet, and bat for their child.

Registration Information by Association:

Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)

  • Registration: February 1, 2025 – March 24, 2025
  • Ages: 5-14 (Boys and Girls)
  • Website: www.scottpark.org [scottpark.org]
  • Fees: $80 for first child, $50 for each additional child
    • Late Fee: $15 after March 23, 2025
  • Walk-up Registration: Scott Park Conference Room
    • February 20, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
    • February 27, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
    • March 6, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
  • Contact:
    • Kevin Domingue (Baseball Coordinator) – 337.281.9075 | kevin.domingue@gmail.com
    • Erica Quebedeaux (Softball Coordinator) – 337.591.3641 | emq1994@yahoo.com
    • Blake Napolitano (5/6 Coordinator) – 337.349.3672 | blakenapolitano27@yahoo.com

Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)

  • Ages: 5-16 (Boys and Girls)
  • Website: www.carencroyouthsports.com [carencroyouthsports.com]
  • Fees: $85 (Online), $75 (Walk-up), $55 (Second Child)
  • Walk-up Registration: Carencro Park (Butler Building)
    • February 17, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
    • February 20, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
    • February 23, 2025 | 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM
    • February 27, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
    • March 13, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
    • March 20, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
    • March 27, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
  • Online Registration Closes: March 30, 2025
  • Contact: Bertha Hebert – 337.278.1579

Cajun Sports Association (CSA)

Southwest Athletics (SWA)

Brown Park Association (BPA)

For additional assistance or questions, please contact one of the Lafayette PARC coordinators:

  • Steve Peloquin, Recreation Coordinator
    • 337.291.8380 | speloquin@lafayettela.gov
  • John Hebert, Recreation Coordinator
    • 337.291.8368 | jchebert@lafayettela.gov
  • Phillip Mason, Recreation Coordinator
    • 337.291.8127 | pmason@lafayettela.gov
