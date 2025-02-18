Baseball/Softball registration open in Lafayette

The Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department announces that registration is now open for the Lafayette PARC Youth Baseball/Softball programs. Boys and girls ages 5-16 are invited to participate in the upcoming season, which will run from April 14, 2025, through May 23, 2025. (Dates are subject to change.)
Available Age Groups:
- 6U Coed T-Ball
- 8U Coach Pitch (Boys and Girls Groups)
- 10U Girls Fast Pitch
- 10U Boys Baseball
- 12U Girls Fast Pitch
- 12U Boys Baseball
- 14U Girls Fast Pitch
- 14U Boys Baseball
- 16U Boys Baseball
Game Locations:
- Brown Park
- Scott Park
- Judice Park
- Carencro Park
- Beaulieu Park
Registration Details: The Lafayette PARC Youth Baseball/Softball program registration will be operated by the following associations: Scott Area Team Sports (SATS), Southwest Athletics (SWA), Cajun Sports Association (CSA), Brown Park Association (BPA), and Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI). Registration fees will go toward baseball-related needs. Parents are encouraged to provide a glove, batting helmet, and bat for their child.
Registration Information by Association:
Scott Area Team Sports (SATS)
- Registration: February 1, 2025 – March 24, 2025
- Ages: 5-14 (Boys and Girls)
- Website: www.scottpark.org [scottpark.org]
- Fees: $80 for first child, $50 for each additional child
- Late Fee: $15 after March 23, 2025
- Walk-up Registration: Scott Park Conference Room
- February 20, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
- February 27, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
- March 6, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
- Contact:
- Kevin Domingue (Baseball Coordinator) – 337.281.9075 | kevin.domingue@gmail.com
- Erica Quebedeaux (Softball Coordinator) – 337.591.3641 | emq1994@yahoo.com
- Blake Napolitano (5/6 Coordinator) – 337.349.3672 | blakenapolitano27@yahoo.com
Carencro Area Youth Sports, Inc. (CAYSI)
- Ages: 5-16 (Boys and Girls)
- Website: www.carencroyouthsports.com [carencroyouthsports.com]
- Fees: $85 (Online), $75 (Walk-up), $55 (Second Child)
- Walk-up Registration: Carencro Park (Butler Building)
- February 17, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
- February 20, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
- February 23, 2025 | 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM
- February 27, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
- March 13, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
- March 20, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
- March 27, 2025 | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
- Online Registration Closes: March 30, 2025
- Contact: Bertha Hebert – 337.278.1579
Cajun Sports Association (CSA)
- Ages: 5-14 (Boys and Girls)
- Website: www.csalaf.com [csalaf.com]
- Fees: See Website for Details
- Contact: See Website for Details
Southwest Athletics (SWA)
- Registration: January 15, 2025 – March 23, 2025
- Ages: 5-14 (Boys and Girls)
- Website: www.clubs.bluesombrero.com/swathleticsla [clubs.bluesombrero.com]
- Fees: $75 for first child, $60 for additional child
- Contact: swajudice@gmail.com
Brown Park Association (BPA)
- Registration: February 7, 2025 – March 14, 2025
- Late Registration: March 15, 2025 – March 29, 2025
- Ages: 5-16 (Boys and Girls)
- Website: https://registration.teamsnap.com/form/null [registration.teamsnap.com]
- Fees: $80
- Late Registration Fee: $120
- Contact: Elroy Broussard – 337.354.6941
For additional assistance or questions, please contact one of the Lafayette PARC coordinators:
- Steve Peloquin, Recreation Coordinator
- 337.291.8380 | speloquin@lafayettela.gov
- John Hebert, Recreation Coordinator
- 337.291.8368 | jchebert@lafayettela.gov
- Phillip Mason, Recreation Coordinator
- 337.291.8127 | pmason@lafayettela.gov