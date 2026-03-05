Bach Lunch spring dates announced

Bach Lunch returns to Downtown Lafayette this spring with a new addition: Bach Brunch.

The free outdoor concert series is presented by longtime sponsor Oats & Marino. It's held on Friday at noon in downtown's Parc Sans Souci.

This year, there's another addition: Bach Brunch. It's a special Sunday edition of the series.

Bach Brunch will take place Sunday, April 12, featuring Certified Blues. Guests are invited to bring blankets and chairs and enjoy a laid-back Sunday in Parc Sans Souci with great music and brunch options.

The traditional lunchtime format will also return this spring with Bach Lunch on Friday, May 29, featuring Grace Novosad.

Food vendors begin selling lunch at 11:00 a.m., with live music from 12:00–1:00 p.m.

“Bach Lunch has long been a tradition that brings people together on their lunch breaks,” said Jessica Hauerwas, Executive Director of Downtown Lafayette. “Introducing Bach Brunch allows us to create new opportunities for the community to gather, enjoy local music, and experience downtown in a new way.”

Spring 2026 Events

Bach Brunch Sunday, April 12 Certified Blues

Bach Lunch Friday, May 29 Grace Novosad

Here's the flyer:

For more information about Bach Lunch, Bach Brunch, and Downtown Lafayette events, visit downtownlafayette.org and follow Downtown Lafayette on Facebook and Instagram.